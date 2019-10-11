Two dogs perish, ten displaced after fire rips through Chicopee home.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ten people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through a residence on Chicopee Street Friday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, crews were called to 505 Chicopee Street just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
We're told it took Chicopee firefighters approximately a half hour to get the flames under control.
All of the occupants that were inside the building when the fire broke out made it out safely.
However, Officer Wilk confirms that two dogs have died and ten residents have been displaced as a result of the fire.
Chicopee Street was closed to through traffic as part of the investigation, but has since reopened.
It is unclear what sparked the fire or where it originated.
This story is developing and Western Mass News will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
