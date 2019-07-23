Greenfield MSP drug arrest 072319

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Vermont men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper pulled over a car for motor vehicle violations along I-91 north, near Exit 28 in Greenfield, early Saturday morning.

Following an investigation, State Police found that the driver, 28-year-old Kenneth Demingware, and the passenger, 26-year-old Kyle Dennis, were allegedly in possession of approximately 1,500 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin, with an approximate total weight of 30.4 grams.

Both men, who are from Barre, VT, have been charged with trafficking heroin and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Demingware has been additionally charged with motor vehicle operator refuse to identify self, arrestee furnish false name or SSN, a warrant, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

State Police have also charge Dennis with tampering with evidence and litter from a motor vehicle.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Demingware and $2,500 for Dennis.  Both were held pending their arraignments Monday in Greenfield District Court.

