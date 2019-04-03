SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators continue to clear debris and sift through rubble after a fire tore through an apartment building on Belmont Avenue in Springfield, displacing multiple families.
That's not the only fire officials are now investigating in the city.
In just 17 hours, Springfield Fire responded to two separate building fires just a few hundred feet apart, both on Belmont Avenue.
A portion of Belmont Avenue in Springfield remained blocked off Wednesday as fire officials continued to investigate Tuesday's apartment fire.
"I could feel the heat from my back porch. It was insane. It was intense. Oh my God, it looked like a movie scene. I was in the middle of it the whole time. Our house was blocked off. I was asked to go around the block to walk to my house," said Susan Nguyen.
As crews continued their work at Tuesday's scene, right across the street, another fire broke out on the roof of this building.
Springfield Fire told Western Mass News that they were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was hurt.
"I heard a bunch of fire trucks and my mom was like, what's going on. I came outside and I saw a little bit of flames and then they put it out, but I've seen them sawing and hammering at the top of the building," said Samantha, who lives off of Belmont Avenue.
After two building fires back-to-back and right by each other, many in the neighborhood are on edge.
"That's just not real. It's weird. What a coincidence. How often do you have two houses on fire one day after another on the same corner of the street? You'd never expect this," Nguyen added.
With news that many people lost their homes in yesterday's fire and another family was displaced in today's fire, Robert Charland has stepped up to lend a helping hand through his project, Operation Basic Necessities.
"We've got men's, women's and children's backpacks. The differentiation is feminine products in the ladies bags, kids toys, smaller stuff in the kids bags, and the men's bags have make razors, but they carry all the basic essentials as far as soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste. There's water, there's basic food supply and then still hats, gloves, and scarfs and we're putting in full size blankets for each of the members that get the backpacks from us and we also have clothes," said Robert Charland.
Both building fires are still under investigation.
Crews left the scene at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Hall Street this morning and said that that fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.
However, the arson and bomb squad is still at the apartment building that burned Tuesday investigating, nearly 24 hours after it went up in flames.
