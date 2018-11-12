FITCHBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people from Franklin County are facing a number of charges following a traffic stop Sunday night in Fitchburg.
Mass. State Police said that late Sunday night, a trooper was on-patrol along Route 31 in Fitchburg when he stopped a car for a motor vehicle violation.
An investigation reportedly found that the driver, 28-year-old Robert Ortiz of Erving, and the passenger, 28-year-old Kishania Vega-Martinez of Turners Falls, were allegedly in possession of eight grams of cocaine, 48 grams of heroin, and a bag with green vegetable matter and two pills.
State Police added that Ortiz also allegedly had possession of a pistol and while he is licensed to carry a firearm, police noted that it's unlawful to carry one while committing a felony, including trafficking narcotics.
Ortiz is facing charges including trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium, possession to distribute a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and speeding.
Vega-Martinez is also charged with trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium, possession to distribute a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, and faces an additional charge of possession of a Class E drug.
Both were held on bail pending their arraignments Tuesday in Fitchburg District Court.
