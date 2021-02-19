SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two suspects who are wanted in two separate states on murder charges have been arrested in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 21-year-old Jordan Register of Greenfield was arrested on Thursday, February 4 at Baystate Medical Center by members of the department's warrant unit, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Mass. State Police, and the U.S. Marshals.
Register has been charged on a fugitive from justice warrant in connection with a January homicide in Hartford.
Walsh added that 19-year-old Tyshawn Jordan of Moore, SC was arrested yesterday at a home on Fernbank Road in Springfield.
Jordan was also charged on a fugitive from justice warrant in connection with a homicide in Spartanburg County, SC.
