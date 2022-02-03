SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police said three people have been arrested and two ghost guns were recovered in Springfield following a lengthy narcotics investigation.
According to West Springfield Police, three suspects were taken into custody Tuesday and face multiple conspiracy and drug distribution charges.
Police managed to recover 19 thousand in cash, two ghost guns 250 bags of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.
The investigation was handled by members of the FBI western Mass. Gang Task Force, Hampden DA's "Safe Unit," the West Springfield Police Narcotic Unit and Springfield Police Department Firearms investigation Unit.
