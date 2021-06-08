CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exciting time for two local high school seniors. They will receive Ivy League educations, thanks to a million dollars in scholarships.
This is a special moment for these two teens, and especially for one of them who lost her mom just this past fall.
Two best friends at Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee worked together from sixth grade through high school, taking several AP courses and maintaining 4.0 GPAs.
"Me and Daphne, we've been best friends for a while, and we kind of just say hey I heard about this, you should apply to this. We kind of just trade ideas," senior Samantha Josephs said.
So it was no surprise to the staff at the school that both these girls were accepted to multiple Ivy League colleges.
Josephs will attend class at Cornell University in the fall, and Daphne Muhammed will head to Dartmouth College.
Together, these girls earned over a million dollars in scholarships, something they said was possible because of their friendship.
"Applying to college is a stressful process but have a support group like my support group we’re my close friends like Samantha," senior Daphne Muhammed said.
For Josephs, this was a special accomplishment. She lost her mother just last year, a licensed practical nurse at JGS Life Care who was found unresponsive at work. Josephs’ father said she died of a heart attack, a story Western Mass News covered back in November.
"That was the same day that I lost my mom so, I started the college process like all by myself,” Josephs said.
But she said that's what motivated her to get into these prestigious schools, honoring her mother's legacy.
"That was my motivating factor, I have to do this for my mom. She was really big on education, and my parents are immigrants," Josephs explained.
Two best friends working together to achieve their goals. Both students plan to pursue majors in the science field.
