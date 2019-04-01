HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 2011, former governor Deval Patrick created Project 351, a twelve-month long program inspiring eighth graders in Massachusetts to become leaders at a young age.
The year-long journey involves tasks that students aim to accomplish to get through the program.
Ethan Ramoth and Willie Lopez, students in the Holyoke school system, are two of this year's 351 ambassadors.
"Our motto for Project 351 is unite, act, lead," Lopez explained.
Both students are on a mission to make themselves better leaders, along with their fellow students.
"If I help people out, it could make them feel better about themselves and make them want to help other people," Ramoth said.
Until April 5 at 3 p.m., Ramoth and Lopez will be collecting as many clothes as possible to fill bins like ones located at McMahon School for underprivileged kids across the state.
"Our donations are going to an organization called Cradles to Crayons. They basically supply a bunch of daily essentials kids in Massachusetts need," Lopez noted.
There is currently no specific amount that is required to get through the program, but the two student ambassadors know any amount of clothing collected will make all the difference.
"If the clothes we collect don't meet their standards. which is gently used or new, then we will donate them to a secondary organization like Goodwill," Lopez explained.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Holyoke locations:
- E.N. White School, 1 Jefferson Street
- McMahon School, 75 Kane Road
- Metcalf School, 2019 Northampton Street
- Peck School, 1916 Northampton Street
