Two homeless people hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Springfield Police tell us that two homeless people were attempting to cross Worcester Street when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.