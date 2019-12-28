Two homeless people hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Springfield Police tell us that two homeless people were attempting to cross Worcester Street when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

