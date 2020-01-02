Two hospitalized after vehicle goes over guardrail on I-91 in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a crash that caused headaches for travelers driving along I-91 Thursday evening.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Northampton and Northampton firefighters responded to the southbound side of I-91 by Exit 18 around 5:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a vehicle had struck another vehicle and had rolled over.
Arriving officials determined that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had gone over the guardrail and that the guardrail was now protruding into the roadway.
All lanes on the southbound side and one lane on the northbound side of I-91 in Northampton had to be shut down to remove the vehicle from the roadway and to repair the damaged guardrail, but have since reopened.
The operator of a 2013 Subaru Impreza and the operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Both individuals were the lone occupants in their respective vehicles.
The driver of the Impreza was issued a citation for the role they played in the crash.
