GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a van caught fire.
According to Great Barrington Fire officials, crews were called to Christian Hill Road just before noon for a report of a car fire.
Not only did firefighters quickly knock down the flames, but they were able to salvage the elderly couple's groceries and other items that were on board.
Christian Hill Road was closed for a short period of time so that crews could extinguish the fire and tow the vehicle away, but has since reopened.
The two elderly occupants were taken to Fairview Hospital by a private vehicle to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.