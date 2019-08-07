Two hospitalized following crash in Longmeadow.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.
According to Lt. Markt of the Longmeadow Fire Department, firefighters were called to a report of an accident with extrication at the intersection of Maple and Shaker Roads around 1:50 p.m.
Officials arrived to find that two vans had collided and were blocking a portion of the intersection.
Deputy Chief Macsata assisted officials with traffic control as crews continued to investigate.
Longmeadow Police officials stated that a total of four occupants were inside one of the vans and only one person was inside the other.
The lone occupant in one of the vans and one person from the other van involved were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Markt adds that none of the occupants had to be extricated.
We're told that both vehicles had to be towed away.
Officials cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The accident remains under investigation by the Longmeadow Police Department.
