Two hospitalized following crash in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a single-car crash.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, crews were called to assist police officers with a motor vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Heywood Avenue and River Street.
Firefighters arrived and had to extricate the two occupants from the vehicle using the jaws of life and cutters.
The two occupants were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Further details regarding the accident have not yet been made available.
This crash remains under investigation by the West Springfield Police Department.
