SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Springfield.
Around 3:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Roosevelt Avenue and Roosevelt Terrace, according to Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault.
Once on-scene, crews found that the collision involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Subaru Forrester.
Tetreault added that the 23-year-old male driver of the Jeep and the 54-year-old female driver of the Forrester were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
