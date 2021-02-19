SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in the area of 1735 Page Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Two people were extricated and were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
