SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire on Lebanon Place in Springfield.
Crews were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that a 13-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman were treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire was put out quickly.
Officials said the fire was caused by a pan of cooking oil left on the stove.
