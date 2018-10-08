SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A firefighter and resident were both hospitalized following an afternoon fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 748 St. James Avenue Monday afternoon for a kitchen fire.
One occupant was taken to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Leger added that a firefighter was also transported after suffering a minor cut to his hand.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
