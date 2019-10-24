Two in custody following officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday night on the General Edwards Bridge.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 8:10 p.m., officers had pulled a vehicle, being driven by a known suspect, over on the General Edwards Bridge.
When officers stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect then turned his car towards the officers and proceeded to drive forward in their direction.
Fearing for their safety, the two officers fired their weapons at the vehicle.
The suspect did not pull over and eventually crashed on Alden Street near the home of Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper.
Walsh says that the driver, who has not yet been identified yet, was taken to Baystate Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.
The passenger, an unidentified female, was also taken into custody as a result of the incident.
Both Mayor Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood are meeting with President Cooper at this time.
Springfield College representative Damon Markiewicz tells us that the campus is safe and secure and confirms that a lockdown is not in place, nor was one ever implemented.
Our crew on-scene reports that a portion of Alden Street is blocked as officials continue to investigate.
"The officers who discharged their firearms are in the SPD's normal protocol for an officer involved shooting," explained Walsh.
The use of force in the incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau in conjunction with the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.