AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured following an afternoon crash at an Agawam grocery store.
Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia said that emergency crews responded to Stop and Shop on Springfield Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a car crashed into the side of one of store's entryways.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into the entryway and struck two people.
Bonafilia said that those people - a 59-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman - were taken to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
The crash caused significant damage to the west entrance to the store. Stop and Shop spokesperson Maura O'Brien said that that entrance is closed and the store remains open and acccessable through the other entrance.
"We are working closely with local authorities, and the safety of our customers and associates remains a top priority," O'Brien added.
The crash remains under investigaton.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more inforamtion as it becomes available.
