Westhampton emergency crews were called to the scene of a single car accident early Tuesday morning.
The picture shows that the car went straight into the tree.
Officials tell Western Mass News that two occupants were injured and transported to the hospital by Easthampton fire.
No word on their condition or a cause.
Fire crews warn drivers to take it slow this morning!
