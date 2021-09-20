Two people were injured after a large tree limb fell across a Springfield road.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the limb landed on top of two vehicles on Carew Street Monday afternoon.

Liberty Street tree down 092021

Western Mass News photo

One person in each vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Carew Street is currently closed between Newbury Street and Liberty Street while crews work to clear the tree from the road.

