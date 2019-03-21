HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that emergency crews were called to the crash on Laurel Street around 2:15 p.m. today.
"There was a collision of two vehicles which resulted in a man being trapped in an overturned pick up truck," Cavagnac explained.
The driver of that truck was able to be freed after firefighters sawed the windshield off.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital with what were described as minor injuries.
