SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting early this morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived on-scene and found shell casings, but no victims.

A short time later, an adult male walked into Baystate Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and a female walked into Mercy Medical Center with a thumb injury caused by shrapnel.

"Both victims were in the parking lot at the time of the ShotSpotter activation," Walsh noted.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

