CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured this afternoon after their vehicles crashed in Chicopee.
It happened on Memorial Drive, near Sheridan Street, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said two vehicles crashed and one rolled over, hitting a third vehicle, which was stopped.
Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
