SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle this morning on Liberty Street.
Police said that a motorcycle was hit by a car near the entrance of Springfield Plaza around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling when we spotted a person on the ground being assisted by bystanders.
According to police, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
