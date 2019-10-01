SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of Pearl Street in Springfield is reopen following an earlier crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Tuesday morning crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m.
Police told Western Mass News that a car traveling on Pearl Street hit a parked car.
Pearl Street, from Federal Street to Spring Street, was closed for a time while crews were on-scene. The road has since reopened.
