SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured in a crash Friday night in Springfield.
Springfield Fire tweeted that that crash occurred tonight in the area of 419 Abbott Street.
Two people, including a child, were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
