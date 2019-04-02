SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured when fire tore through a Springfield apartment building.
The two-alarm fire at 306 Belmont Avenue burned for hours as residents and neighbors looked on in disbelief.
Crews remained on-scene late into Tuesday night, still putting out hot spots.
In total, there are eight apartments in this building. Everyone who lived there are being helped by the Red Cross.
"I looked out my window, I live on this street right here, and I see a bunch of flames coming out of the building," said Benny Delgado.
Flames shot out of 306 Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday afternoon as fire crews aggressively tried to salvage the building.
"I know the family that lives in the third floor. They're okay, they were on Facebook a little while ago talking about the fire. We texted them and made sure they were okay," Delgado added.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commission, said that two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The people who live inside the eight apartments are without a home.
At one point, firefighters were breaking windows to douse the flames.
"It breaks my heart, it makes me just want to rush in there. I feel bad for the people who live in there," said Amber Sperling.
As neighbors looked on, Leger added that the fire spread to 298 Belmont Avenue, the building next door. We're told all residents of the four apartments inside are displaced as well.
"Very scary. I mean I'm over here all the time...going to the store or whatever," Sperling noted.
The smoke was so intense that it could be seen billowing over the city from our Springfield SkyCam.
So far, the cause is still under investigation, but the arson and bomb squad is investigating.
Right now, we don't know exacly how many people lived inside both of those buildings.
