SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two arrests have been made after a delivery driver was reportedly robbed Thursday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were alerted around 9 p.m. Thursday that the driver had been the victim of an unarmed robbery on Pulaski Street.
"The driver delivered an order, and then was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash while the driver attempted to get back into their car," Walsh explained.
K-9 units were able to track the suspects to Ludlow Avenue. Officers spotted them and returned to their cruiser to catch up with them on the Putz Bridge in Ludlow.
One of the K-9s was then redeployed, at which point the suspects were taken into custody by Ludlow Police.
The two suspects, both juveniles, have been arrested and booked. Due to their ages, Walsh indicated that no further information can be released.
