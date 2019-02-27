CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead and one person was seriously injured following an overnight crash in Chicopee.
The vehicle responsible took out a utility pole before making its way into a home, located at 324 Carew Street.
According to Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, police responded to a serious SUV crash around 12:05 a.m. at the corner of Carew and Quebec streets.
Chicopee Police confirm that people were inside the home when the accident occurred.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Both the driver and backseat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger, who was sitting in the front seat, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Western Mass News spoke with a neighbor, who says the crash was loud enough to wake her up.
"We just heard a big bang, and," Chicopee resident Jennifer Stewart tells us. "We ran downstairs, because I thought it was my kids. We looked out the window, and we saw rescue trucks."
Other neighbors in the area say the current homeowners have only lived their for at least a year.
Downed wires from the telephone pole have since been cleaned up.
The home sustained extensive damage to its foundation.
The Chicopee police crash reconstruction team was on scene for most of the morning investigating.
The cities building inspector and Chicopee Electric Light Department were on scene also responded.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee police department tells Western Mass News this is still an active investigation.
Continue to stay with Western Mass News as we learn more about this crash.
