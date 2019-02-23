MANSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were killed after a small plane crashed and then burst into flames at Mansfield Airport Saturday afternoon.
Massachusetts State Police stated that the two people that were killed in the crash have been identified as 18-year-old Julian Letterman of Dover and 32-year-old Sydney Miti of Waltham.
Both Dover and Miti were pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, State Police determined it was a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft that had crashed, around 12:30 p.m., at Mansfield Airport.
This incident remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, Massachusetts State Police trooper assigned to the Troop H division, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Mansfield Police detectives, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
