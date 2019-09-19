Two lanes on I-91 North in Springfield closed due to two-vehicle crash.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A two-vehicle crash has forced officials to shut down two lanes on I-91 North in Springfield.
While the circumstances surrounding the accident remain limited at this time, State Police officials tell us that a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle were involved in an accident near Exit 3.
The left lane near Exit 3 is blocked as crews work to remove the motor vehicle from the roadway.
State Police say that one occupant is being evaluated for a head injury on scene by medical personnel.
Not far up the road, officials have blocked the right lane on 91 North as crews work to remove the tractor trailer from the roadway.
At this time, State Police have not stated if the driver sustained any injuries.
It is unclear how many occupants were in either vehicle, and State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate on either lane to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.