PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --- Two people suffered serious injuries after their motorcycles collided Thursday, police said.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police, fire and ambulance officials responded to the area of 1619 East St. for two motorcycles that crashed, police said.
The two motorcycles were traveling west on the 1600 block of East Street when they crossed the double yellow line, police said, and collided with the south side curb and guardrail. Both drivers were ejected, police said.
They were transpired to Berkshire Medical Center and later to Baystate hospital for treatment after suffering serious injuries, police said.
The names of the drivers are not being released until police are able to positively identify them.
The make and model of the vehicles involved are also in question because they were not registered, police said.
The road was closed to traffic during the investigation from the time of the accident to 11 p.m. for the investigation and because fluids spilled into the road, police said.
The incident is being investigated by Sgt. Marc Maddalena. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Maddalena at 413-448-9700 ext 575.
