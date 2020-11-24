SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Massachusetts courthouses will be closed for the next few days.
The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will be closed until Monday, November 30 after a staff members of Probate and Family Court register's office - who were last in the building on Thursday, November 19 - tested positive for COVID-19.
In Northampton, the Hampshire County Courthouse is closed after a probation officer - who was last in the building on Monday, November 23 - also tested positive for COVID-19.
A reopening date for the Hampshire County Courthouse has not yet been determined.
Both facilities will now undergo disinfecting.
