SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multiagency investigation has resulted in the arrest of two men on charges of sex trafficking, solicitation, and electronic enticement charges involving underage boys.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that investigators from local, state, and federal agencies conducted an undercover operation at a West Springfield hotel in an attempt to identify people who sought to engage sexual acts with minors. As part of the operation, an online ad was posted on an undisclosed website.
On Thursday, Jonathan Cruz, 29, of Springfield allegedly arrived at the hotel around 8:10 p.m. He was reportedly responding to the ad to engage in sex acts with a teenager for money and was placed under arrest.
Approximately a half-hour later, Manuel Ferreira, 49, of Indian Orchard arrived at the hotel. He was allegedly responding to the hotel to engage in sex acts with a teen for a fee and he was also placed under arrest.
Both Cruz and Ferreira are facing charges including trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude, electronic enticement of a child under 18 to engage in prostitution, and solicitation of a person under 18 for sex. Arraignments were held Friday in Springfield District Court.
Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston field office of Homeland Security Investigations noted:
“This operation exemplifies the results we can achieve when local, state and federal partners work together. Preventing the exploitation of children is of the utmost importance and we at Homeland Security Investigations are proud to work towards that goal alongside our law enforcement colleagues."
The operation was conducted by members of the Springfield Police firearms investigation unit, Mass. State Police high risk victim unit, Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and West Springfield Police.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said:
“This is another example of excellent team work between our local, state and federal partners. Any person who preys on children is a danger to our community. When we share resources we are able to conduct operations such as this that ultimately protects someone’s child."
