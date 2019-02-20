AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showing thanks to our nation's heroes.
That's what two women in the area are looking to do by raising money to purchase an RV that military families can utilize free of charge at campsites across the nation.
Giving back to service members is something many people say they want to do.
"I've always thought," Celeste Basile stated. "What can we do to help active-duty service members?"
For Kathy Goyette-Jediny and Celeste Basille, caring for our heroes is more than just words.
They're on a mission to make it a reality.
They're raising money to purchase an RV that active-duty service members can make use of in their free time.
"It's going to allow military members, and," stated Goyette-Jediny. "Their families to camp for free."
It's a grassroots effort so far, with over $1,000 raised, but Kathy and Celeste tell Western Mass News they're going to need a lot more by their September deadline.
"$32,000," said Goyette-Jediny. "We're still in need."
The image pictured in this article shows the joy that money would bring with an experience at campsites across the country free of charge through an organization called Tents For Troops.
Here in Massachusetts, there are at least four camping grounds that participate, spanning from the center of the state to the northwest campgrounds that Kathy and Celeste hope will make a difference in a service member's life.
"A vacation that," continued Basille. "Will allow them to reconnect in a very safe and comfortable environment."
"It's away from daily life," stated Goyette-Jediny. "It's important that they experience that with their families."
Kathy and Celeste have set up an account for donations where all the proceeds will go directly towards the purchase of an RV.
Checks should be made payable to Tents For Troops.
To reach Kathy directly for a mailing address, you can e-mail her at kjediny309@gmail.com.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help alleviate the cost of the RV.
For more information on Tents For Troops, including a list of campsite locations, click or tap here.
