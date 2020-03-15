(WGGB/WSHM) - Coronavirus concerns are hitting the nation and right here in western Mass.
Statewide events have been cancelled, as well as schools temporarily closing their doors, all to help stop the spread, but two local schools are announcing that the virus may be in their communities.
Western Mass News has learned a guardian or parent of a student at Amherst Regional High School is presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Hampshire Regional schools announced that a member of their schools is also presumptive positive.
"We truly are all in this together," Gov. Charlie Baker stated.
As coronavirus concerns continue to grow throughout the nation, schools one by one are announcing that they will temporarily close, including schools right here in western Mass.
"I know the closures and disruptions are unsettling, but I think all of these changes show people are coming together to push back on this disease," says Gov. Baker.
But in some local schools, the closures come with parents also learning that the virus may have already been exposed to their children.
Over in Amherst, Michael Morris, superintendent of Amherst Regional Schools, released a statement that reads in part:
"Local boards of health were notified that a parent or guardian of a student at Amherset Regional High School has been diagnosed as presumptive positive for COVID-19. He goes on to say that the school is closed for two weeks and will be cleaned."
And the Hampshire Regional School District announcing they too are in a similar boat, a member of the Anne T. Dunphy School is presumptive positive.
Superintendent Aaron Osborne sent Western Mass News a statement saying:
“We strongly encourage all families to practice social distancing at this time while we work with our local board of health to identify possible contacts. If you develop any symptoms at any point, stay home and contact your health care provider.”
But Governor Baker says state officials are preparing to see more cases and have been working around the clock.
"If everyone plays their part in slowing the spread, our healthcare system can better take care of those who need it," said Gov. Baker.
While he says the vast majority of people who test positive recover, it’s important for the public to take the virus seriously.
"It’s incredibly contagious and much more contagious than the flu and it’s dangerous for those with preexisting conditions and the elderly," added Gov. Baker.
Gov. Baker also announced that the state is increasing testing for the coronavirus and will now get results faster.
Meanwhile, both presumptive positive cases in the two schools are based off of symptoms and not actual tests.
