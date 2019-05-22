LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested Monday night after Ludlow Police say they assaulted two Ludlow Police officers.
Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that, around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of Center Street (Rt. 21) near Bondsville Road after receiving several reports about an argument between people.
Callers stated that a man and a woman were off to the side of the road, and that the man, later identified as Donald Roberts, Jr., was threatening to harm the woman, later identified as Katherine Smola.
Officer Ryan Churchill was the first one on scene and was able to locate both Roberts, Jr. and Smola, who were outside of a parked car yelling at each other.
When Officer Churchill attempted to talk with either Roberts, Jr. or Smola, the couple began waving their arms at him and shouted, 'No, I know my rights'.
Smola charged at the officer when he began to issue verbal commands to the couple, with her chest out and hands straight at her sides and began punching him.
Roberts, Jr. then charged at Officer Churchill, grabbing his bulletproof vest and pushing him backwards, causing the officer to trip.
Roberts, Jr. then jumped on top of Officer Churchill and began punching him in the head before proceeding to reach for the officer's taser.
It was at that point that Officer Sean Auclair arrived on scene and pulled Smola off Officer Churchill, and took her into custody.
As he was attempting to place handcuffs on her, Smola struck Officer Auclair in the head with her elbow.
Shortly after, an off-duty correctional officer, who lived nearby, heard the commotion and identified himself to police before being allowed to assist Officer Churchill with taking Roberts, Jr. into custody.
Once both suspects were in police custody, Officer Churchill was transported to Wing Hospital, where he received medical attention after sustaining lacerations on his arms and to also cleanse the blood that was on his arms, face, and head.
Officials were also able to located three ounces of marijuana.
Smola and Roberts, Jr. were taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking before being taken to the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
Both were charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.
Roberts, Jr. was also charged with malicious damage to a motor vehicle and attempting to disarm a police officer.
Both of those charges are considered felonies.
Smola and Roberts, Jr. were both arraigned in Palmer District Court earlier this week.
