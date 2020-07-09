HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department responded to two separate calls to fires in the area of the city's Elmwood section.
The first fire occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, at 146 Brown Avenue.
Officials found thick, brown smoke coming from the blocks away before arriving on the scene.
Upon arrival, crews found a box trailer fully engulfed in flames, with heavy fire threatening nearby homes, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and contain the fire to the trailer without it spreading.
There were no reported injuries at the fire on Brown Ave, but the cause for the trailer fire is still under investigation.
The second fire began at 8:30 p.m. when officials arrived on scene to 40-42 Longwood Avenue for reports of heavy fire coming from a construction dumpster.
The dumpster was located in a driveway of a vacant home that was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire was so heavily involved that it threatened the structure of the home.
Crews were able to use an elevated ladder stream to apply large amounts of water to keep the fire from spreading more than it already did.
Holyoke Fire Department's Captain Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News there were also no injuries reported from this fire either, and that the cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.