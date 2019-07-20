WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two marines jumping into action to save a life at the Connecticut River this morning.
A group of marine recruiters and recruits were training on Saturday morning in West Springfield right by the Connecticut River.
Something that they typically do this time of year, but what happened next was unexpected and not part of the training.
Daniel Ulich, a Station Commander in Springfield explained the experience while training.
"We were sitting down with some of our applicants that are training to go to boot camp and I heard a call for help in the distance," Commander Ulich said.
Commander Ulich explained that he and Staff Sergeant Pellitier ran down to the river to see what was going on.
"I noticed there was somebody out there struggling so we without thinking just decided to go out there and help him," Commander Ulich said.
Two men were swimming across the river. One was able to make it to shore but the other man, according to witnesses, seemed lifeless.
"This is something we didn't even give a second thought to, when we saw that guy in trouble me and him jumped right in," Sergeant Pellitier explained.
It's not often we get to see our marines who serve our country to save someone in their community, but the men say their training prepares them for situations like this.
"We used our improvised adapt and overcome motto to use a cooler one of the other guys was able to throw that down to us and we used that as a flotation device to get that guy to shore," Sergeant Pellitier said.
Sergeant Pellitier added that the man was barely hanging on. He was unable to hold on the cooler lid himself, but with teamwork were able to get him to safety.
Lieutenant Bartone with the West Springfield Fire Department said he was thankful the marines happened to be there at the right time.
Lt. Bartone told Western Mass News they transported the man to the hospital.
"This situation would've been drastically different if these men weren't there," Lt. Bartone said.
He hopes that swimmers be extra careful during this excessive heat by staying out of open water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.