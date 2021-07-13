(WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested two men after random citizens reported being shot by a paintball gun.
According to department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 26-year-old Jaime Negron-Hernandez and 23-year-old John Sosa were arrested after allegedly shooting paintballs at people out of a moving pick-up truck Monday afternoon.
The incidents were reported in the area of Breckwood Boulevard and Plumtree Road.
Walsh added that when officers located the suspect's vehicle, they found Sosa was driving with a suspended license and Negron-Hernandez was sitting on a loaded firearm.
A loaded paintball gun was recovered on the rear passenger seat floor and approximately $6,000 in cash was seized from the center console.
Both men are now facing several charges.
