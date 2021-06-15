HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men were arrested in Holyoke for the distribution of a large amount of narcotics.
On Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Western MA Gang Task Force, and the Holyoke Police Department joined the DEA Springfield to execute a search warrant at a residence on Tokenenke Road.
The search warrant was issued for that residence and included a target Donivan Brooks, 28, of Holyoke.
Another occupant of the resident identified as Alvin Heard, 35, of Holyoke was questioned. Officers confirmed Heard had two active warrants for his arrest out of Holyoke and Chicopee District Courts.
Officers found $1,000 in cash along with several drug bags.
Brooks and Heard were placed under arrested and taken to the Holyoke Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.
Brooks and Heard are charged with:
- Trafficking 200+ Grams of Heroin
- Trafficking 18-36 Grams of Cocaine
- Possession of a Class C Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute
