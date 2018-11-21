SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest, accused in a series of armed robberies across several local towns.
The U.S. Attorney's office told Western Mass News that 32-year-old Alfredo Aldeco of Holyoke and 30-year-old Emilio Rivera of Springfield were arrested Wednesday on charge of interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting.
Prosecutors said that according to court documents, there were at least nine armed convenience store robberies between Oct. 25, 2018 and Nov. 14, 2018 in Holyoke, Agawam, Chicopee, Florence, and West Springfield.
"Investigations into the robberies led law enforcement to determine that the same two men were involved in many of the robberies. During each of the robberies, a suspect brandished a distinctive long-barreled, black firearm-type object, and during at least one of the robberies, the suspect threatened to 'come back and kill' the store clerk if the clerk called the police," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.
Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Springfield.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
