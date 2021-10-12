HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men were arrested in Holyoke on Saturday night.
At approximately 10:20 p.m., Holyoke Police responded to the area of Homestead Avenue and Westfield Road for the report of a road rage incident involving a gun. Officers took note of a vehicle matching the description on Westfield Road by Edbert Drive.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped away. The driver, Pedro Perez, 32, of West Springfield, lost control of the vehicle on South Street.
Perez was removed from the vehicle and he actively resisted arrest and fought with arresting officers.
The passenger, Angel Franco, 42, of Holyoke, fled in the vehicle further down South Street and crashed. He too was removed from the vehicle and actively resisted arrest.
Both parties threatened officers but were placed under arrest. A firearm was recovered.
Perez was charged with:
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Resist Arrest
- Disorderly conduct
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Fail to stop for police
- Possession of a firearm in a felony
- Threat to commit a crime
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
Franco was charged with:
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Resist Arrest
- Disorderly conduct
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm in a felony
