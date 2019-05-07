HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men have been taken into custody following an investigation into alleged firearms trafficking.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that an investigation had been conducted into illegal interstate firearms trafficking and specifically, the suspects "would be bringing multiple long guns into Massachusetts to exchange for cash or heroin and cocaine."
On Monday night, surveillance was established in the area where it was believed that the suspects would arrive and a short time later, the suspect's vehicle was reportedly seen entering a Holyoke hotel parking lot.
"Once Troopers and officers confirmed that the suspects were in possession of weapons, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team converged on the two men and put them into custody," Procopio added.
Timothy Keith, 32, of White River Junction, VT and Phillip Damone, 33, of Grantham, NH were both arrested.
Investigators reportedly determined that neither Keith nor Damone had an firearms identification car or a license to carry in Massachusetts, and that Keith was federally prohibited from possessing or transferring firearms as a convicted felon.
Several weapons and rounds of ammunition were seized as evidence, including:
- Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 large capacity rifle
- Ruger, Archangel 556, 10/22 large capacity rifle
- Rock River Arms LAR-15 5.56 large capacity rifle
- Savage Model 93R17 .22 rifle
- FN Herstal 12 gauge Tactical Police Shotgun 12 Gauge
- Rossi Circuit Judge 45/ 410 gauge shotgun
- 10 large capacity feeding devices
- Hundreds of rounds of ammunition
Keith and Damone are facing several firearms and ammunition-related charges, including multiple counts of possession of large capacity weapons. They are also charged with possession of a Class A narcotic after four small packets of a substance believed to be heroin was seized from them.
"Troopers also determined that Keith is the subject of a 2018 warrant issued out of New Hampshire for failing to appear in court for a drug smuggling related charge," Procopio noted.
Both men were transported to the Holyoke Police Department to be booked and held pending arraignment.
State Police noted that Monday's arrests were a result of the cooperative efforts between Holyoke Police, the Mass. State Police Special Tactical Operations team, the Mass. State Police gang unit, troopers assigned to the Hampden County D.A.'s office, the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team-West, members of the State Police Hampshire/Franklin narcotics task force, and ATF agents.
