(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest in connection with a series of recent purse snatchings in several communities.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that 34-year-old Angel Gonzalez and 34-year-old Derek Michalczyk, both of Springfield, were arrested after an investigation by East Longmeadow Police, Holyoke Police, and the D.A.'s SAFE Unit.
"The investigation has so far found the pair maybe responsible for incidents in multiple jurisdictions in at least: East Longmeadow, West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield," Leydon explained.
Gonzalez was taken into custody Monday afternoon along the 700 block of Worthington Street. He is facing charges of unarmed robbery and larceny from a person in relation to cases in East Longmeadow and assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person, larceny from a person 65-and-older, larceny under $250 from a elderly or disabled person, unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly/disabled person with serious injury in relation to incidents in Holyoke.
Michalczyk was taken into custody in Holyoke and has been charged with unarmed robbery and larceny from a person for cases in East Longmeadow and assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person, larceny from a person 65-and-older, larceny under $250 from an elderly or disabled person, unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person with serious injury for incidents in Holyoke.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:
“I would like to thank the investigators who swiftly investigated these incidents and identified these suspects. In particular, Detective Michael Ingalls of the East Longmeadow Police Department, who has also been assigned to my office’s SAFE Unit, and Detective Jay Parnell of the Holyoke Police Department, for their skill and thoroughness in this investigation. Law enforcement will respond forcefully to anyone who targets vulnerable people.”
Both suspects were arraigned Tuesday in Holyoke District Court and are being held pending dangerousness hearings, which are scheduled for next month.
The investigation continues and Leydon noted that more charges could be filed.
