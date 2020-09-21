WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Connecticut men are facing charges after over a dozen firearms were reportedly stolen from a local gun store.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 24-year-old Fernando Rivera and 29-year-old Christian Castro were charged Friday with one count each of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee.
Prosecutors allege that on August 29, Rivera, Castro, and others drove in two cars - one of which was allegedly stolen and driven by Castro - from Connecticut through Massachusetts to Vermont and New Hampshire, then back through those states to Connecticut.
It's alleged that the group either stole or tried to steal ATMs in various locations in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
"Finally, in West Springfield, both cars stopped near a firearms store, and three men exited the car driven by Castro, broke the doors of the store and stole 17 firearms of various calibers. The cars then returned to Connecticut, where the stolen car was abandoned," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.