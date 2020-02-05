Two men dressed like police officers charged in connection to Holyoke home invasion.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities made two arrests in connection to a home invasion on Monday.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers responded to 47 Vernon Street around 9:00 Monday night for a report of an armed home invasion.
Dispatchers were able to direct responding officers to the location while listening to an open phone call.
The victim described the suspects as "masked and armed and "dressed like cops"".
Two suspects, later identified as 47-year-old Holyoke resident Jahmal Brangan and 29-year-old Holyoke resident Jose Alberto Santana, were seen attempting to flee the scene when officers arrived and were quickly detained.
Officials seized several pieces of police-like clothing in the stairway of the building where the suspects exited, including:
- A pellet gun that resembled a revolver
- Two black vests with the word 'POLICE' on the front and back
- Black baseball hats with the word 'Police' on it
- Flashlights
- Gold, police-type badge
- Electronic device broadcasting live police radio traffic
- Dark clothing
Both suspects were placed under arrest and were arraigned yesterday in Holyoke District Court on the following charges:
- Home invasion
- Armed robbery while masked
- Impersonating a police officer
- Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (two counts)
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Breach of peace
