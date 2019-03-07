Two Molotov-type devices recovered from scene of Springfield car fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into what caused a 1998 Infinity i30 to go up in flames Thursday morning.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, stated that, just after 3:00 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in front of East Alvord Street.
Springfield Police officers on routine patrol were the first ones on scene, and quickly doused the flames using a portable extinguisher.
Upon further investigation, two Molotov-type incendiary devices were located at the scene by investigators.
K9 units from the Massachusetts State Police were also called in to assist.
This vehicle fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad unit.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.
