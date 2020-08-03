FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A total of eight players from the New England Patriots have now opted out of the 2020 season, more than any other NFL team.
However, despite the opt-outs, training camp continues.
Following physicals over the weekend, the team is now in its strength and conditioning phase, meaning any player with three negative COVID-19 tests can enter the team facility and get to work.
Two more Patriots players - wide receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt Lacosse - opted out of the season over the weekend.
The reasoning to opt-out for many of these players is personal and family-related.
Lacosse's wife, Jessica, is pregnant and her due date falls within the 2020 season.
Lee also said there are too many unknowns and this is the time to be with his daughter. He said he plans to be with the patriots in the 2021 season.
While many NFL players are still on the fence about the season amid the coronaviurs pandemic, according to ESPN, the league has moved up the NFL opt-out date, possibly as early as Wednesday.
In a virtual press conference on Sunday, longtime safety and captain Devin McCourty told Western Mass News that the change is not sitting well with him.
“I think it's an absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt-out period, mainly because they don't want to see guys continue to opt-out. I'm sure they're shocked about how many guys have opted out...I think it's terrible and I think it's ******** that the league has changed the date,” McCourty noted.
McCourty was asked the question if he will be playing for the 2020 season. He seemed to hint that his decision to play is still in question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.